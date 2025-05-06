Thousands of people have taken part since it first came to the borough, raising much-needed cash for charity and honouring loved ones who have battled the disease.
As fund-raisers prepare for this year’s event, which takes place on Wednesday, May 7, we opened our archives to look for pictures from Wigan’s Race for Life a decade ago in 2015.
Special guest cancer survivor Katie Norris with her daughter Zoe, nine, starting the Race for Life Photo: Paul Simpson
Karen Parkinson with Georgia, Joanne and Charlotte Rigby and Reeve and Esme Parkinson with Grace Rigby Photo: Paul Simpson
Donna Gallagher and Sue Jackson Photo: Paul Simpson
Ethelinda Viaz, Donna Wilkins, Anita Welch, Joy McMahon, Linda Lloyd, Dawn Evans and Rhianna Lloyd from Wigan's renal ward Photo: Paul Simpson
