Published 6th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life has been a popular event at Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park for many years.

Thousands of people have taken part since it first came to the borough, raising much-needed cash for charity and honouring loved ones who have battled the disease.

As fund-raisers prepare for this year’s event, which takes place on Wednesday, May 7, we opened our archives to look for pictures from Wigan’s Race for Life a decade ago in 2015.

Special guest cancer survivor Katie Norris with her daughter Zoe, nine, starting the Race for Life

Karen Parkinson with Georgia, Joanne and Charlotte Rigby and Reeve and Esme Parkinson with Grace Rigby

Donna Gallagher and Sue Jackson

Ethelinda Viaz, Donna Wilkins, Anita Welch, Joy McMahon, Linda Lloyd, Dawn Evans and Rhianna Lloyd from Wigan's renal ward

