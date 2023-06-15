News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE GALLERY: events and people at Wigan churches over the decades

The Wigan Today archives have today given up a gallery of pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan church events from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

.

1. St Mark's Church walking day, Newtown, in June 1968

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. The opening of an arts exhibition at Wigan Parish Church in 1986

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Parish Church choir before the Ascension Day service in 1966

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Roman Catholic Archbishop of Liverpool, Derek Worlock, on a visit to Wigan with local church priests in 1987

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
