PICTURE GALLERY: events and people at Wigan churches over the decades

The Wigan Today archives have today given up a gallery of pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.
Wigan church events from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
1. St Mark's Church walking day, Newtown, in June 1968
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. The opening of an arts exhibition at Wigan Parish Church in 1986
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Wigan Parish Church choir before the Ascension Day service in 1966
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Roman Catholic Archbishop of Liverpool, Derek Worlock, on a visit to Wigan with local church priests in 1987
. Photo: Gary Brunskill