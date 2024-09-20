Long an institution with a reputation for producing sporting superstars, there a quite a few vintage photos celebrating those achievements, but much more besides.
1. Rock guitarists at St John Fisher: Craig Connely, Rory O'Grady and Matthew Latham
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. A St John Fisher art exhibition with puppet show models.Pictured are Year 7 pupils Hayley Cosgrove, 12, left, Robin Howard, 12, and Sinead McLoughlin, 11
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Casting their vote at a St John Fisher mock election are Stuart Baker, Labour, Lewis Stubbs, Conservative and Ben Flynn, Liberal Democrats
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. A fanfare of trumpets was given for an impressive Ofsted report at St John Fisher High. They are left to right, back row Austin Bryant 11, deputy head boy Paul Westhead, 16, deputy head girl Kate Mc Guinness 15, Danielle Stewart 12, front: Estelle Moore 14, Matthew Jennings 12, Cheryl Parkinson 13 and Richard Grimes 14
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW