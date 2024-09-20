Picture gallery: people and events at Wigan's St John Fisher High 1996-2003

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
This raid on the Wigan Today education picture archives comes up with images from St John Fisher RC High School, Beech Hill, taken between the mid-1990s to the early noughties.

Long an institution with a reputation for producing sporting superstars, there a quite a few vintage photos celebrating those achievements, but much more besides.

1. Rock guitarists at St John Fisher: Craig Connely, Rory O'Grady and Matthew Latham

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

2. A St John Fisher art exhibition with puppet show models.Pictured are Year 7 pupils Hayley Cosgrove, 12, left, Robin Howard, 12, and Sinead McLoughlin, 11

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Casting their vote at a St John Fisher mock election are Stuart Baker, Labour, Lewis Stubbs, Conservative and Ben Flynn, Liberal Democrats

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. A fanfare of trumpets was given for an impressive Ofsted report at St John Fisher High. They are left to right, back row Austin Bryant 11, deputy head boy Paul Westhead, 16, deputy head girl Kate Mc Guinness 15, Danielle Stewart 12, front: Estelle Moore 14, Matthew Jennings 12, Cheryl Parkinson 13 and Richard Grimes 14

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

