Picture memories of Kitt Green people, places and events over many decades

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
These photographs taken pictures of people, places and events in Kitt Green go back to the beginning of the 20th century and cover many decades since.

A nice little celebration of a Wigan community.

1. People and places in Kitt Green

. Photo: STAFF

2. Miss Great Britain Kath Winstanley pushes a pile of pennies over at The Brookhouse pub in City Road, Kitt Green, in 1969

. Photo: STAFF

3. Fancy dress sponsored walk by locals at The Last Orders pub in Kitt Green in aid of cancer victim Sheila Mason

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Former tennis star Annabel Croft pays a flying visit in a helicopter to Heinz, Kitt Green in 1989 for television's Treasure Hunt

. Photo: SUBMITTED

