Picture memories of Mesnes Park spanning 100 years

By Charles Graham
Published 13th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Mesnes Park in Wigan has been a magnet for visitors since Victorian times – and rightly so!

This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive spans well over a 100 years of memories and shows why it is so popular.

.

1. Mesnes Park over a century

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Children from Parson's Walk Private Nursery celebrate in Mesnes Park after their Pre-School Graduation ceremony

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. A walk with grandchildren in Mesnes Park in 1966.

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. An early aerial view of Mesnes Park showing (top right) the old Wigan Grammar School and left areas of Swinley where houses were yet to be built.

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WiganVictorian
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice