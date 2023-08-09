News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE MEMORIES: revisiting three locals that featured in the Wigan Evening Post's Pub Life feature 14 years ago

Today we toast three more Wigan watering holes – one of which is no longer with us – that featured in the Evening Post’s former Pub Life feature. The latest are The Robin Hood at Ashton, The Park at Bryn – still both going strong - and The Montrose in Norley on whose site now stands a care home.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

All the pictures were taken in 2009.

1. Louise Mallalieu pulling the pints at The Robin Hood in Ashton

. Photo: GB

2. Left to right: Alfred Lee, Leslie Rothwell, Ken Ashcroft and Dave Price at The Robin Hood

. Photo: GB

3. Robin Hood licensee Mike Dargan

. Photo: GB

4. Darts ace Carl Turton at The Robin Hood

. Photo: GB

