PICTURE MEMORIES: revisiting three locals that featured in the Wigan Evening Post's Pub Life feature 14 years ago
Today we toast three more Wigan watering holes – one of which is no longer with us – that featured in the Evening Post’s former Pub Life feature. The latest are The Robin Hood at Ashton, The Park at Bryn – still both going strong - and The Montrose in Norley on whose site now stands a care home.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
All the pictures were taken in 2009.
