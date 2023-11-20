PICTURE MEMORIES: the former Pemberton Primary School (1970 to 2005)

It’s 18 years since Pemberton Primary School closed when its pupils, and those of Scot Lane Primary, began attending the newly-built Westfield Primary School in 2005.
Here are some lovely pictures from our archives of pupils, staff and events at the school dating from the 1970s through to its closure.
1. Reception children at Pemberton Primary nursery in 2001 with their newly hatched chicks.Pictured from left are four-year-olds, Kiresten Durrans, Declan McAuley and Alex Bennett
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Water play for under-fives at Pemberton Primary nursery
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Children from Pemberton Primary school visited the Accident and Emergency Unit at Wigan Infirmary. Pictured with X-ray volunteer Andrew Clements aged five is senior radiographer Joan Carter
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. A Pemberton Primary fancy dress sponsored walk, held to raise funds for the school's new food technology area. Left to right, front are prize winners for best costumes: Craig and Anthony Horobin, Warwick Melling, Leon Bentham, Leanne and Joanne Williams. Rear are acting headteacher Malcolm Hollingdrake and Shirlee Jones, Friend of Pemberton Primary School, and Carl Smallwood
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST