PICTURE MEMORIES: three long gone Wigan high schools - Whitley, Aspull and Cardinal Newman
We have singled out three Wigan high schools for special attention in this latest retro gallery because they are linked by the sad fact that none of them exists anymore.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t fond memories to be treasured from these images of the schools at Aspull, Whitley and Cardinal Newman at Hindley which all closed in the late 1980s and early ’90s.
1 / 8