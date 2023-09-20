News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE MEMORIES: three long gone Wigan high schools - Whitley, Aspull and Cardinal Newman

We have singled out three Wigan high schools for special attention in this latest retro gallery because they are linked by the sad fact that none of them exists anymore.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t fond memories to be treasured from these images of the schools at Aspull, Whitley and Cardinal Newman at Hindley which all closed in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

1. Whitley High pupils prepare for a dance show in 1986

2. Pupils of Whitley High School receive Young Investigator science awards in 1988

3. Pieces of moo nrock are shown to pupils at Whitley High School in 1981

4. The 1973 sixth form Christmas dinner at Whitley High

