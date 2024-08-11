Picture memories: Wiganers at work many decades ago

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
Here’s a selection of photographs from our archives of people at work, whether they be in shops, mills or an artist’s studio.

They were taken in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Do more seasoned readers recognise any familiar faces?

Butcher Fred Barton at work in his Wigan shop in 1969.

1. 1969

Butcher Fred Barton at work in his Wigan shop in 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell

Nurses at work in the newly opened intensive care unit at Wigan Infirmary in May 1967.

2. 1967

Nurses at work in the newly opened intensive care unit at Wigan Infirmary in May 1967. Photo: Frank Orrell

Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

3. 1967

Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell

Brian Shacklady's fish shop at the old Wigan market in 1966.

4. 1966

Brian Shacklady's fish shop at the old Wigan market in 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell

