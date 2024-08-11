They were taken in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Do more seasoned readers recognise any familiar faces?
1. 1969
Butcher Fred Barton at work in his Wigan shop in 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1967
Nurses at work in the newly opened intensive care unit at Wigan Infirmary in May 1967. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1967
Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1966
Brian Shacklady's fish shop at the old Wigan market in 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell
