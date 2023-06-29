PUB MEMORIES: pictures from three locals taken in 2005
Years ago the Wigan Evening Post used to run a regular picture feature called Pub Life which focused on a different watering hole each week.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
We have mined our archives and found images taken in 2005 of three locals: the Plough and Harrow in Shevington, The Fox at Roby Mill and George and Dragon in Leigh. The decor and some of the faces may have changed but all three are still going strong.
Page 1 of 5