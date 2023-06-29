News you can trust since 1853
PUB MEMORIES: pictures from three locals taken in 2005

Years ago the Wigan Evening Post used to run a regular picture feature called Pub Life which focused on a different watering hole each week.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

We have mined our archives and found images taken in 2005 of three locals: the Plough and Harrow in Shevington, The Fox at Roby Mill and George and Dragon in Leigh. The decor and some of the faces may have changed but all three are still going strong.

1. Regulars Stella Watson and Dave Lamb enjoy a tipple at The Fox, Roby Mill

2. Fox manager Chris Burns

3. Shirley Quirk settles back with a tipple at The Fox

4. Diner Dave Lamb enjoys one of the sweets on offer at The Fox

