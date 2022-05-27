The documentary is presented by NationalWorld’s Deputy Editor in Chief Gary Shipton on location at Parham House in West Sussex.

We explore her great duty, love of the countryside and horse racing, and how she has modernised the monarchy to fit in with the ever-changing times.

NationalWorld spoke to many people who have met Her Majesty, allowing us to share real life experiences and encounters with the Queen.

From collector of royal memorabilia Anita Atkinson to Alan Hughes, who is the current Sheriff of Berwick and former Coldstream Guard at St James Palace and military press photographer - both have fascinating stories to tell.

Sharing his experiences, we found out what it feels like to be close to the monarch at events.

Alan said it was “an amazing privilege to say prayers for the sovereign in the presence of the sovereign” and his memories of encounters with the Queen “will remain with me for the rest of my days”.

While Ms Atkisnon said “what she is like as a monarch is absolutely second-to-none” and “she will go down in history as Elizabeth the great”.

We also hear from Sue Chapman, who had the honour of receiving a MBE from the Queen which she recalls as one of the highlights of her life.

Ms Chapman said the lasting memory from the day was how the Queen “made me feel as if I was the only one in that massive, beautiful ballroom - it just felt like her and me”.

James Brennan from York Racecourse recalls the day the Queen visited Royal Ascot at the course in 2005 where she spoke with jockeys and trainers with a real understanding, creating “special memories”.

Meanwhile, Lady Emma Barnard from Parham House explains their “permanent tribute” to the Queen by planting an avenue of 18 elms.

Deputy Editor In Chief Gary Shipton who hosts the film said: "The joy of this film is it meets a wonderful cross-section of the British public to whom the monarch could not be more important.

"It gives a fascinating insight into why people love the Queen and the way in which, often in very modest ways, she has touched their lives but made an indelible and incredible impression.

"We were delighted to film it at Parham House, one of the country's finest Elizabethan houses - built during the reign of Elizabeth I. Parham is the home of Lady Emma Barnard who has just been appointed Lord-Lieutenant of the county by the Queen as her representative there."