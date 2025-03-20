Red Nose Day celebrated in Wigan over the years

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
With the 40th anniversary of Red Nose Day coming up this Friday, we thought we would have a look at how Wigan Today has covered the fun-filled event over the years, as people in the borough raise funds for the Comic Relief charity.

And as you can see from these archive pictures, they have definitely been putting the fun in fund-raising!

Red Nose Day in Wigan over the years

1. Wigan Red Nose Days

Red Nose Day in Wigan over the years Photo: STAFF

Fireman Dave Waite is plastered with kisses by Bodyshop, Wigan, manageress, Coralie Jackson-Smailes, and deputy, Kay Crosby, who were selling kissing kits on Red Nose day in aid of Comic Relief in 1997.

2. RETRO

Fireman Dave Waite is plastered with kisses by Bodyshop, Wigan, manageress, Coralie Jackson-Smailes, and deputy, Kay Crosby, who were selling kissing kits on Red Nose day in aid of Comic Relief in 1997. Photo: Frank Orrell

A tail of playful pups in the guise of Laura Johnson and Oliver Manion who were just two of the 101 Dalmatians who had a fun packed comic relief day at Parbold Nursery School

3. RETRO

A tail of playful pups in the guise of Laura Johnson and Oliver Manion who were just two of the 101 Dalmatians who had a fun packed comic relief day at Parbold Nursery School Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Some of the pupils at RL Hughes with Joanne Millett and Sarah Roberts from Sainsburys celebrating Comic Relief

4. RETRO

Some of the pupils at RL Hughes with Joanne Millett and Sarah Roberts from Sainsburys celebrating Comic Relief Photo: Martin Bostock

