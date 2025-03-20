And as you can see from these archive pictures, they have definitely been putting the fun in fund-raising!
Red Nose Day in Wigan over the years Photo: STAFF
Fireman Dave Waite is plastered with kisses by Bodyshop, Wigan, manageress, Coralie Jackson-Smailes, and deputy, Kay Crosby, who were selling kissing kits on Red Nose day in aid of Comic Relief in 1997. Photo: Frank Orrell
A tail of playful pups in the guise of Laura Johnson and Oliver Manion who were just two of the 101 Dalmatians who had a fun packed comic relief day at Parbold Nursery School Photo: FRANK ORRELL
Some of the pupils at RL Hughes with Joanne Millett and Sarah Roberts from Sainsburys celebrating Comic Relief Photo: Martin Bostock
