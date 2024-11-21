Remember when: slices of life from Leigh's Bedford High 1996-2010

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
The pupils and staff of Bedford High School in Leigh are the stars of this latest photo album from years past.

They, along with visitors and events, were photographed between the mid-1990s and the end of the noughties.

1. Life at Bedford High 1996 - 2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. Bedford pupils, Grant Willett, Kay Molyneaux and Anna Fisher are pictured with teacher Zoe Benyon after a trip to meet prime minister Tony Blair

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

3. Years 8 and 11 pupils at Bedford performing their play Fifteen Streets

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. Gafa Bowen with his students Kayleigh and Bethany trying their hand at drumming at Bedford High School fun day

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Related topics:Leigh
