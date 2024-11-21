They, along with visitors and events, were photographed between the mid-1990s and the end of the noughties.
1. Life at Bedford High 1996 - 2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Bedford pupils, Grant Willett, Kay Molyneaux and Anna Fisher are pictured with teacher Zoe Benyon after a trip to meet prime minister Tony Blair
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. Years 8 and 11 pupils at Bedford performing their play Fifteen Streets
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Gafa Bowen with his students Kayleigh and Bethany trying their hand at drumming at Bedford High School fun day
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
