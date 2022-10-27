REMEMBER WHEN...1980s Wigan street scenes

Do these streets look familiar?
1. 1985
A game of street football in Second Avenue, Springfield, in the shadow of Wigan Athletic's Springfield Park ground in February 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1980
May Mills in Foundry Lane, Highfield, which was the last working cotton mill in Wigan pictured in 1980 the year that it closed.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1981
The Hope Street side of Wigan bus station with Morrisons supermarket and sandwich bar on the left in 1981.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1983
Wigan Metro Mini Market established where Warburton's furniture store used to be on Hope Street in March 1983. Amongst the stalls were Liz Elastics, Terry's clothes and the Kard Kabin.
Photo: Frank Orrell