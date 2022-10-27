News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Simon Wines and Groceries shop on the corner of Newman Avenue and Springfield Road in February 1985.
Simon Wines and Groceries shop on the corner of Newman Avenue and Springfield Road in February 1985.

REMEMBER WHEN...1980s Wigan street scenes

Looking back through our vast photographic archives, we have found general views of streets, buildings and shopfronts in and around Wigan from days gone by. This collection was taken by Frank Orrell between 1980 and 1985.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Do these streets look familiar?

1. 1985

A game of street football in Second Avenue, Springfield, in the shadow of Wigan Athletic's Springfield Park ground in February 1985.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1980

May Mills in Foundry Lane, Highfield, which was the last working cotton mill in Wigan pictured in 1980 the year that it closed.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1981

The Hope Street side of Wigan bus station with Morrisons supermarket and sandwich bar on the left in 1981.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1983

Wigan Metro Mini Market established where Warburton's furniture store used to be on Hope Street in March 1983. Amongst the stalls were Liz Elastics, Terry's clothes and the Kard Kabin.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 6