Retro: 14 brilliant photographs taken at Ashton Library between 1997 and 2009

From school pupils and councillors to authors and sportsmen, we found a variety of people and activities pictured at the Wigan Road library.
Take a look through this collection to see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Ashton Library
A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006 Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Ashton Library
Wigan Athletic star Kevin Kilbane at Ashton Library in 2008 with a pupil from Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School, who he read to as part of his work with the Latics Literacy programme and the Premier League Creating Chances programme Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Ashton Library
Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Ashton Library
PC George McClelland shows four-year-old Susan Sankey the Christmas lights outside Ashton Library in 1998 Photo: Paul Simpson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.