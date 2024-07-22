Retro: 14 brilliant photographs taken at Ashton Library between 1997 and 2009

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
As Ashton Library closes its doors for repairs to the roof, we took a look through our archives for pictures taken there over the years.

From school pupils and councillors to authors and sportsmen, we found a variety of people and activities pictured at the Wigan Road library.

Take a look through this collection to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006

A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006 Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Athletic star Kevin Kilbane at Ashton Library in 2008 with a pupil from Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School, who he read to as part of his work with the Latics Literacy programme and the Premier League Creating Chances programme

Wigan Athletic star Kevin Kilbane at Ashton Library in 2008 with a pupil from Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School, who he read to as part of his work with the Latics Literacy programme and the Premier League Creating Chances programme Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999

Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

PC George McClelland shows four-year-old Susan Sankey the Christmas lights outside Ashton Library in 1998

PC George McClelland shows four-year-old Susan Sankey the Christmas lights outside Ashton Library in 1998 Photo: Paul Simpson

