RETRO: 19 pictures from three Wigan pubs, still going strong, back in 2007
We have gone back 16 years to find these pictures from the Wigan Today archives of three hostelries which featured on the Evening Post’s Pub Life pages in 2007.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Happily all three of them – The Ellesmere Inn at Hindley, Brocket at Whitley and Crooke Hall Inn at Crooke Village – are all still going strong. Some of the faces and some (if not all) of the decor may have changed though.
