News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
..
.

RETRO: 19 pictures from three Wigan pubs, still going strong, back in 2007

We have gone back 16 years to find these pictures from the Wigan Today archives of three hostelries which featured on the Evening Post’s Pub Life pages in 2007.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Happily all three of them – The Ellesmere Inn at Hindley, Brocket at Whitley and Crooke Hall Inn at Crooke Village – are all still going strong. Some of the faces and some (if not all) of the decor may have changed though.

.

1. Ste Buckley has an afternoon sup at The Ellesmere

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

2. Ellesmere landlady Pauline Hock

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. The Ellesmere Inn, Lancaster Road, Hindley

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. Bev Bailey enjoys a quiet afternoon pint in The Ellesmere

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Wigan