RETRO: 19 pictures of summertime fun in Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
The summer of 2024 may be continuing to misfire and disappoint, but this gallery of seasonal events, including fairs and fund-raisers in Wigan, taken from the 1970s onwards, should be a reminder that long spells of hot and dry weather do happen in other years!

Fun in the summertime.

Keeping in step are morris dancers of different codes with the Platt Bridge Debutantes and the Horwich Prize Medal Morris Men at Wigan Infirmary garden party on Saturday 18th of August 1979.

1. 1979

Keeping in step are morris dancers of different codes with the Platt Bridge Debutantes and the Horwich Prize Medal Morris Men at Wigan Infirmary garden party on Saturday 18th of August 1979. Photo: Frank Orrell

Young schoolgirls Lorraine Ridyard, Christine Woods and Denise Sinclair splashing in the duck pond on a mild Spring day in Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of March 1972.

2. 1972

Young schoolgirls Lorraine Ridyard, Christine Woods and Denise Sinclair splashing in the duck pond on a mild Spring day in Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of March 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Going into orbit is R2D2, alias Kenny Baker, on the bouncy castle with young fans of Star Wars after he opened a fun day at Wigan Rugby Union Club in aid of the NSPCC on Saturday 20th of May 1989.

3. 1989

Going into orbit is R2D2, alias Kenny Baker, on the bouncy castle with young fans of Star Wars after he opened a fun day at Wigan Rugby Union Club in aid of the NSPCC on Saturday 20th of May 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977.

4. 1977

Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

