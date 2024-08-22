The summer of 2024 may be continuing to misfire and disappoint, but this gallery of seasonal events, including fairs and fund-raisers in Wigan, taken from the 1970s onwards, should be a reminder that long spells of hot and dry weather do happen in other years!
Fun in the summertime.
1. 1979
Keeping in step are morris dancers of different codes with the Platt Bridge Debutantes and the Horwich Prize Medal Morris Men at Wigan Infirmary garden party on Saturday 18th of August 1979. Photo: Frank Orrell
Going into orbit is R2D2, alias Kenny Baker, on the bouncy castle with young fans of Star Wars after he opened a fun day at Wigan Rugby Union Club in aid of the NSPCC on Saturday 20th of May 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
