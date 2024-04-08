Retro: 19 pictures taken at Wigan's hair salons over the years

We have looked through Wigan Today’s archives to find 19 photographs from salons, showing hairdressers at work, raising money for charity and even looking after a footballer.
Staff at Venture Hair Salon, on Library Street, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
Orrell Extended Services and Tyler Lee Hair Salon, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton were working with pupils from St Peter's and Abraham Guest high schools on hair courses Photo: Paul Greenwood
The foster parents of Sonia Twigg present a trophy in her memory to the winners of the First Year Commercial Day Style competition in the Wigan and Leigh College Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy annual competition. The winner was stylist Laura Wintle with model Laura Gregory Photo: Frank Orrell
Norman Philip Hairdressers, on Wallgate, Wigan, with new exclusive revolutionary heated scissors. Pictured in the hot seat is model Claire Newton, 16, with stylist Liz Hinnigan and assistant Warren Bulpitt, 18 Photo: Paul Simpson