RETRO: 1980s summer events in Wigan

As the sun shines on Wigan, we look back at summer events, held in the Wigan borough in the 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST

Wigan – 1980s

Retro 1981 - Wigan's firefighters launch their Viking themed raft ready for the summer raft races

Retro 1981 - Wigan's firefighters launch their Viking themed raft ready for the summer raft races Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1986 - Standish Lower Ground Junior school summer playscheme

Retro 1986 - Standish Lower Ground Junior school summer playscheme Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1980s - Standish High School summer fair with a French theme

Retro 1980s - Standish High School summer fair with a French theme Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1982 - Man Utd soccer legend Bobby Charlton encourages youngsters during his summer soccer school in Wigan

Retro 1982 - Man Utd soccer legend Bobby Charlton encourages youngsters during his summer soccer school in Wigan Photo: Gary Brunskill

