RETRO: 1980s summer events in Wigan
As the sun shines on Wigan, we look back at summer events, held in the Wigan borough in the 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Retro 1981 - Wigan's firefighters launch their Viking themed raft ready for the summer raft races Photo: Gary Brunskill
Retro 1986 - Standish Lower Ground Junior school summer playscheme Photo: Gary Brunskill
Retro 1980s - Standish High School summer fair with a French theme Photo: Gary Brunskill
Retro 1982 - Man Utd soccer legend Bobby Charlton encourages youngsters during his summer soccer school in Wigan Photo: Gary Brunskill