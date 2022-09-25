RETRO 1992 SPECIAL: Pictures of what was making the news in Wigan 30 years ago

A few familiar faces here
1. 1992
Daniel Birchinall, aged 3, cuddles Coco, a Capuchin monkey, in one of the last pictures at Haigh Zoo as its closure is announced in February 1992.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1992
Princess Anne talks to staff after she arrived to officially open the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1992
4. 1992
Staff wave off Princess Anne as she left after officially opening the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.
Photo: Frank Orrell