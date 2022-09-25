News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Goodies comedy actor, Bill Oddie, with pupils of St. Wilfrid's Junior School as he launched the "Waterline Day of Action" on the canal at Red Rock in April 1992. The project was a canalside wildlife and plant survey.
Goodies comedy actor, Bill Oddie, with pupils of St. Wilfrid's Junior School as he launched the "Waterline Day of Action" on the canal at Red Rock in April 1992. The project was a canalside wildlife and plant survey.

RETRO 1992 SPECIAL: Pictures of what was making the news in Wigan 30 years ago

Here we look into our Wigan photographic archives for some random snapshots of the news that we covered 30 years ago back in 1992.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:45 pm

A few familiar faces here

1. 1992

Daniel Birchinall, aged 3, cuddles Coco, a Capuchin monkey, in one of the last pictures at Haigh Zoo as its closure is announced in February 1992.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1992

Princess Anne talks to staff after she arrived to officially open the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1992

Princess Anne talks to staff after she arrived to officially open the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1992

Staff wave off Princess Anne as she left after officially opening the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 6