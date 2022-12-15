News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: 25 photos of Wigan Christmas events in 2000s

As Christmas approaches, we are looking back at some of the festive events our photographers have covered over the years 2000 to 2010, including Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors kids’ Christmas parties.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

RETRO – Christmas events

1. 2007

WELCOME TO TINSEL TOWN!...Young Wigan Athletic fans get up close to new manager Steve Bruce, goal keeper Carlo Nash and the cheecky chappie himself at JJ's World Christmas Party at The JJB Stadium.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. 2007

SANTA'S CHRISTMAS PARADE, WIGAN TOWN CENTRE -2007 - Father Christmas and his reindeer head down Mesnes Street, Wigan.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. 2008

The Road To Bethlehem walk from St George's Church to Market Place. Christmas carols in Market Place, Wigan - 2008.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. 2007

JJ'S WORLD CHRISTMAS PARTY - Wigan Athletic's Denny Landzaat and Stephen McMillan sign team posters for young fans at JJ's World Christmas Party.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wigan