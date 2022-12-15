RETRO: 25 photos of Wigan Christmas events in 2000s
As Christmas approaches, we are looking back at some of the festive events our photographers have covered over the years 2000 to 2010, including Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors kids’ Christmas parties.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
1. 2007
WELCOME TO TINSEL TOWN!...Young Wigan Athletic fans get up close to new manager Steve Bruce, goal keeper Carlo Nash and the cheecky chappie himself at JJ's World Christmas Party at The JJB Stadium.