As Children in Need is fast approaching, we are taking a look at some of the events covered by Wigan Today over the years.
This dip into the archives produces a gallery of Wigan fund-raisers from 1996 to 2006
1. 1996
The postmen of Wigan have collected a staggering £1,450.00 for children In Need thanks to the generosity of the poeple from Wigan after collecting the money on their rounds. Pictured with the cheque are some of the members of the team who collected the funds. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. 1997
Staff at the Brain Injuries Rehabilitation unit at Ashton Cross near Wigan setting off on a 15 mile walk to Liverpool. They are: left Andy Viat Margaret Davies Sandra greenand Andrea Langton. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. 1997
Vision Express at the Galleries in Wigan's Town Centre are ready to MOT any pair of glasses for just 50p to raise funds for Children In Need during National Eye Week. Pictured is General Manager Donald Somerville. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. 1997
Down at the Shevington Library " Last Chance" Saloon the staff were busy raising cash for " Children in need" they are (left Catherine Grant Linda Lees Sheila Kirk Alan Corden Val Yates Chris Watts and Christine Rawlinson Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW