News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

RETRO: 27 pictures of Children in Need events from 1996 to 2006

As Children in Need is fast approaching, we are taking a look at some of the events covered by Wigan Today over the years.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

This dip into the archives produces a gallery of Wigan fund-raisers from 1996 to 2006

The postmen of Wigan have collected a staggering £1,450.00 for children In Need thanks to the generosity of the poeple from Wigan after collecting the money on their rounds. Pictured with the cheque are some of the members of the team who collected the funds.

1. 1996

The postmen of Wigan have collected a staggering £1,450.00 for children In Need thanks to the generosity of the poeple from Wigan after collecting the money on their rounds. Pictured with the cheque are some of the members of the team who collected the funds. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Staff at the Brain Injuries Rehabilitation unit at Ashton Cross near Wigan setting off on a 15 mile walk to Liverpool. They are: left Andy Viat Margaret Davies Sandra greenand Andrea Langton.

2. 1997

Staff at the Brain Injuries Rehabilitation unit at Ashton Cross near Wigan setting off on a 15 mile walk to Liverpool. They are: left Andy Viat Margaret Davies Sandra greenand Andrea Langton. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
Vision Express at the Galleries in Wigan's Town Centre are ready to MOT any pair of glasses for just 50p to raise funds for Children In Need during National Eye Week. Pictured is General Manager Donald Somerville.

3. 1997

Vision Express at the Galleries in Wigan's Town Centre are ready to MOT any pair of glasses for just 50p to raise funds for Children In Need during National Eye Week. Pictured is General Manager Donald Somerville. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Down at the Shevington Library " Last Chance" Saloon the staff were busy raising cash for " Children in need" they are (left Catherine Grant Linda Lees Sheila Kirk Alan Corden Val Yates Chris Watts and Christine Rawlinson

4. 1997

Down at the Shevington Library " Last Chance" Saloon the staff were busy raising cash for " Children in need" they are (left Catherine Grant Linda Lees Sheila Kirk Alan Corden Val Yates Chris Watts and Christine Rawlinson Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Children in NeedWigan