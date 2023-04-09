News you can trust since 1853
Five-year-old cancer survivor Victoria Calland before she took part in the 2018 Race for Life at Haigh Woodland ParkFive-year-old cancer survivor Victoria Calland before she took part in the 2018 Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park
RETRO: A look back at April events over the years at Wigan's Haigh Hall and Mesnes Park

Wigan’s Mesnes Park and Haigh Woodland Park often vie for being the borough’s title of its “jewel in the crown.”

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Let’s call it a draw: they are both great.

And it’s at about this time of year, when the weather is warming up, that they both come into their own and visitor numbers start to mount.

We’ve had a look through the Wigan Today archives and produced a variety of pictures featuring both locations as backdrops to all kinds of events and goings-on during the month of April in years past.

It's 1969 and a group of boys pause their game of football to watch a wedding party pose for photographs at Haigh Hall

It's 1969 and a group of boys pause their game of football to watch a wedding party pose for photographs at Haigh Hall Photo: UGC

It can all depend on the spring weather as to how colourful Mesnes Park's flower beds are in April. Clearly in 2007, when this picture was taken, there had been a decent amount of sunshine in previous weeks

It can all depend on the spring weather as to how colourful Mesnes Park's flower beds are in April. Clearly in 2007, when this picture was taken, there had been a decent amount of sunshine in previous weeks Photo: Nick Fairhurst

It's April 2010 and Brychall High School is holding its leavers' ball at Haigh Hall. Pictured are (left to right): April McGoldrick, Stephanie Cunnliffe, Abigail Mills, Rebecca Donovan and Jessie Johnstone

It's April 2010 and Brychall High School is holding its leavers' ball at Haigh Hall. Pictured are (left to right): April McGoldrick, Stephanie Cunnliffe, Abigail Mills, Rebecca Donovan and Jessie Johnstone Photo: Paul Greenwood

Remember when Mesnes Park had a huge makeover thanks to millions of pounds worth of National Lottery cash? This is a picture from 2011 when a temporary scaffold roof was erected over the pavillion during its renovation

Remember when Mesnes Park had a huge makeover thanks to millions of pounds worth of National Lottery cash? This is a picture from 2011 when a temporary scaffold roof was erected over the pavillion during its renovation Photo: Paul Greenwood

