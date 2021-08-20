RETRO 1970 Carr Mill on the East Lancashire Road A580, with Carr Mill Cafe to the left, owned by the Burkill family.
RETRO: A random retro mix of photographs from 1960s and 1970s

Photographer Gary Brunskill has delved into the archives and pulled a mixed bag of photographs from 1960 and 1970, including Ranger Guides and Wigan Tupperware factory tour.

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Brunskill
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:24 pm

RETRO 1968 Wrightington Hospital patients were cheered by a vsit from TV impersonator Mike Yarwood at his height of fame in 1968.

RETRO - 1968 A talented ballerina poses during a photo call for Ashton dance troupe pictured in July 1968

RETRO 1970 - Hope Street Congregational Church Wigan

RETRO 1973 - A group of visitors are shown around the Tupperware factory in Beech Hill Wigan, during 1973.

