RETRO: Another trip down Memory Lane to Wigan's old Pub Life features

Pub Life used to be a weekly staple of the Wigan Evening Post, putting a different local hostelry, its staff and customers in the spotlight.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Revisiting the pictures from this feature again, we have now chanced across visits to three more Wigan watering holes: the White Crow at Worthington, Queen’s Head at Aspull (now an Indian restaurant) and the Charnley Arms at Standish.

All the pictures were taken in 2009.

.

1. Dave Willkinson enjoys a pint at The White Crow at Worthington

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. Dave Kendick busy in the kitchen of The White Crow

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Pride of place for the famous crow that gives the White Crow its name

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. Steve Cleary shoots pool at the White Crow

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

