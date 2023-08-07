RETRO: Another trip down Memory Lane to Wigan's old Pub Life features
Pub Life used to be a weekly staple of the Wigan Evening Post, putting a different local hostelry, its staff and customers in the spotlight.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Revisiting the pictures from this feature again, we have now chanced across visits to three more Wigan watering holes: the White Crow at Worthington, Queen’s Head at Aspull (now an Indian restaurant) and the Charnley Arms at Standish.
All the pictures were taken in 2009.
