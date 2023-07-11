News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: archive pictures of Wigan Pier from the 1960s to '80s including "before and after" plans for its tourist attraction buildings

Work to bring a new era of activity and prosperity to Wigan Pier are still continuing.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

So we thought we’d wind the clock back a few decades to see pictures of it before and during its tourism hey-day. We’ve even found “before and after” artist’s impressions from the 1970s of the attractions to come a decade later. There are a few famous faces to be seen at the Pier too.

1. Actors and film crews join local children at the Wigan Pier complex in 1988

2. A Wigan Pier fancy dress fun run in 1985

3. The 1985 Wigan Pier fun run

4. Charity walkers arrive at Wigan Pier in 1986

