RETRO: archive pictures of Wigan Pier from the 1960s to '80s including "before and after" plans for its tourist attraction buildings
Work to bring a new era of activity and prosperity to Wigan Pier are still continuing.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
So we thought we’d wind the clock back a few decades to see pictures of it before and during its tourism hey-day. We’ve even found “before and after” artist’s impressions from the 1970s of the attractions to come a decade later. There are a few famous faces to be seen at the Pier too.
