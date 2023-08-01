News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: August Wigan events in the 1970s and '80s including a half-marathon, horticultural show and school activities

After a scorching June, it’s not been a great summer so far, has it? But, as some of these pictures from our archives show, the sun wasn’t always shining on Wigan 40 or 50 years ago this month either.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Here are several August pictures taken of events including a half-marathon, horticultural show (including the obligatory outsized vegetables) and school event between the mid-1970s and ’80s.

1. Spectators as well as athletes braved foul weather for the 1985 Wigan half-marathon

. Photo: SUBMITTED

2. On a damp starting line for the 1985 Wigan half-marathon

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Front-runners in the August '85 Wigan half-marathon

. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Wigan Town Brownies take cover at the Highfield Summer Carnival in August 1985 as the heavens open (again)

. Photo: SUBMITTED

