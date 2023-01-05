4. 2006

Andre Clements, left, Ray Lewis, Leroy Davies and Kojo Adisi of The Drifters sing their famous hits including "Under the Boardwalk" and Saturday Night at the Movies" to pupils at Hope School, Marus Bridge, on Tuesday 19th of December 2006. The legendary soul group's visit was arranged by Phillip Yates, a close friend of Ray Lewis, who had a daughter at the school.

Photo: Frank Orrell