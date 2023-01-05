Rock singer and musician, Chesney Hawkes, left, and members of his band Manna with student, Amanda Taylor, during a music workshop at St. John Rigby College on Thursday 2nd of November 2000.
RETRO: Celebrities who visited Wigan in the noughties
Looking through the Wigan Today photo archives we have found a host of celebrities, actors, singers, sports stars, politicians and royalty visiting the borough in the noughties.
Sir Ian McKellen receives a Gerald Rickards painting of the lily pond at Haigh Hall from Daniel Pye from Holgate Primary School and Emma Beardsworth from Hindley Junior and Infants School watched by chairman of the hospice trustees, Gordon Valentine, and artist Gerald Rickards.
Ray Lewis, front, Andre Clements, Kojo Adisi and Leroy Davies sing the Drifters famous hits including "Under the Boardwalk" and Saturday Night at the Movies" to pupils at Hope School, Marus Bridge, on Tuesday 19th of December 2006.
Andre Clements, left, Ray Lewis, Leroy Davies and Kojo Adisi of The Drifters sing their famous hits including "Under the Boardwalk" and Saturday Night at the Movies" to pupils at Hope School, Marus Bridge, on Tuesday 19th of December 2006. The legendary soul group's visit was arranged by Phillip Yates, a close friend of Ray Lewis, who had a daughter at the school.