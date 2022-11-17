RETRO: Community Christmas light switch-on events

Wigan’s annual Christmas lights switch-on is looming large now (Saturday November 26) so to get you further in the mood, we’ve trawled through our archives again to kindle memories, this time from other switch-on events in communities around the borough (not Wigan town centre)
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
Christmas light switch-on events over the years
1. 2010
Golborne Christmas lights switch-on: David Gosling and son William, six, with Golborne Asda's reindeer
Members of Wigan Youth Brass Band play carols at the Christmas tree lights switch on at Marus Bridge Health Centre and Hawkley Brook Surgery, the first in the area at buildings which are set to become a community centre.
Members of Wigan Youth Brass Band at the Christmas tree lights switch on at Marus Bridge Health Centre and Hawkley Brook Surgery, the first in the area at buildings which are set to become a community centre, with local councillors who have part funded the tree with money from the Brighter Borough Fund: Rona Winkworth, organiser, William Wilkes, left, and Stanley Barnes. Wigan Council also helped with the cost.