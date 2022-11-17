RETRO: Community Christmas light switch-on events

4. 2005

Members of Wigan Youth Brass Band at the Christmas tree lights switch on at Marus Bridge Health Centre and Hawkley Brook Surgery, the first in the area at buildings which are set to become a community centre, with local councillors who have part funded the tree with money from the Brighter Borough Fund: Rona Winkworth, organiser, William Wilkes, left, and Stanley Barnes. Wigan Council also helped with the cost.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst