RETRO: decades of Pennington Flash memories from our picture archive

Pennington Flash at Leigh is one of Wigan borough’s most popular destinations.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here is a selection of pictures from our archives covering several decades showing the country park and lake’s versatility through the seasons, whether you’re a runner, twitcher, sailor or simple fun-seeker.

.

1. Gilded Hollins Community School pupils Charlie, Izaak, Emily, Molly, Harriet and Joseph make the most of their day off with an autumn walk at Pennington Flash

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

2. A youngsters play on spacehoppers during the free play day at Pennington Flash

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

.

3. A Viking boat takes to Pennington Flash

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Two-year-old George Ward with his mum Carleen and dad Mark with Sarah Lucas who organised a charity run at Pennington Flash Country Park for the youngster who suffered with a skull deformity.

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

