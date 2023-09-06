RETRO: decades of Pennington Flash memories from our picture archive

Pennington Flash at Leigh is one of Wigan borough’s most popular destinations.
Here is a selection of pictures from our archives covering several decades showing the country park and lake’s versatility through the seasons, whether you’re a runner, twitcher, sailor or simple fun-seeker.
1. Gilded Hollins Community School pupils Charlie, Izaak, Emily, Molly, Harriet and Joseph make the most of their day off with an autumn walk at Pennington Flash
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. A youngsters play on spacehoppers during the free play day at Pennington Flash
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. A Viking boat takes to Pennington Flash
. Photo: submitted
4. Two-year-old George Ward with his mum Carleen and dad Mark with Sarah Lucas who organised a charity run at Pennington Flash Country Park for the youngster who suffered with a skull deformity.
. Photo: Gary Brunskill