RETRO: Easter events over the years in Wigan

Here’s a second gallery of Easter pictures taken in Wigan over the decades that we have found in our archives.
Have an egg-cellent Easter!
1. 2010
2010 - Youngsters in the centre of Wigan took part in Easter activities in Mesnes Park over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Pictured at the Egg rolling centre are Charlotte, left and Leah Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. 2009
Looking for Easter bunnies during a seasonal hunt through the grounds of Haigh Halll with Phoebe Bandcroft, Nicola Rimmer and Aaron Navin. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. 1998
Ken Bonikowski, from Wigan, owner of "Amethyst", gets ready for the duck race, at the Douglas Valley Cruising Club 23rd Easter Boat Rally, at Appley Bridge in 1998. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 2009
Easter painting and egg rolling at Mesnes Park in Wigan in 2009 Photo: GB