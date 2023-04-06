News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
5 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth

RETRO: Easter events over the years in Wigan

Here’s a second gallery of Easter pictures taken in Wigan over the decades that we have found in our archives.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Have an egg-cellent Easter!

2010 - Youngsters in the centre of Wigan took part in Easter activities in Mesnes Park over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Pictured at the Egg rolling centre are Charlotte, left and Leah

1. 2010

2010 - Youngsters in the centre of Wigan took part in Easter activities in Mesnes Park over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Pictured at the Egg rolling centre are Charlotte, left and Leah Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Looking for Easter bunnies during a seasonal hunt through the grounds of Haigh Halll with Phoebe Bandcroft, Nicola Rimmer and Aaron Navin.

2. 2009

Looking for Easter bunnies during a seasonal hunt through the grounds of Haigh Halll with Phoebe Bandcroft, Nicola Rimmer and Aaron Navin. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Ken Bonikowski, from Wigan, owner of "Amethyst", gets ready for the duck race, at the Douglas Valley Cruising Club 23rd Easter Boat Rally, at Appley Bridge in 1998.

3. 1998

Ken Bonikowski, from Wigan, owner of "Amethyst", gets ready for the duck race, at the Douglas Valley Cruising Club 23rd Easter Boat Rally, at Appley Bridge in 1998. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Easter painting and egg rolling at Mesnes Park in Wigan in 2009

4. 2009

Easter painting and egg rolling at Mesnes Park in Wigan in 2009 Photo: GB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Wigan