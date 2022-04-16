An Easter bonnet parade for these Wigan primary school pupils
RETRO: Egg-cellent photos of Easter celebrations over the years
With Easter upon us, we look through our photographic archive to see how Wiganers have celebrated the occasion over the years.
By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 16th April 2022
1. RETRO - 2004
Easter bunnies came in twos at the Just Learning Nursery in Walkden Avenue, Wigan, in the guise of tiny tots Jack West and Lily Broadbent-Hughes.
The event was a Easter bonnet and fancy dress parade on Thursday 8th of April 2004.