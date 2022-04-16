An Easter bonnet parade for these Wigan primary school pupils
An Easter bonnet parade for these Wigan primary school pupils

RETRO: Egg-cellent photos of Easter celebrations over the years

With Easter upon us, we look through our photographic archive to see how Wiganers have celebrated the occasion over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 4:55 am

Enjoy

1. RETRO - 2004

Easter bunnies came in twos at the Just Learning Nursery in Walkden Avenue, Wigan, in the guise of tiny tots Jack West and Lily Broadbent-Hughes. The event was a Easter bonnet and fancy dress parade on Thursday 8th of April 2004.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. RETRO - 2013

Wigan Warriors fan, Paul Aspey, on his Cherry and White Flyer at Ginger's Easter Egg Run from Lowton Civic Hall.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. Retro - 2000.

Jordan Wilson with his painted egg ready to roll down the slopes in Mesnes Park on Palm Sunday the 16th of April 2000.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. Retro - 1997

Holly Roden, four, samples a large Easter Egg at Walkden Hall Nursery, Walkden Avenue, Wigan on Tuesday 25th of March 1997.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4