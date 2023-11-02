RETRO: famous comics in Wigan and with Wiganers

Here’s an uproarious collection of famous comedians visiting Wigan or meeting folk from the borough.
Some notables were quite regular visitors, especially Ken Dodd.
1. Comedian Ken Dodd and his diddymen at Wigan Pier in 1985
. Photo: STAFF
2. George and Beryl Formby with Wigan RLFC players and the 1948 Challenge Cup and Lancashire Cup
. Photo: submit
3. Wigan comedian Frank Randle, with Britain's own blond bombshell Diana Dors appearing together in the 1953 film It's a Grand Life. The pair were seen between shoots sharing a drink in the Boar's Head at Standish
. Photo: submit
4. Comedian Stan Boardman gets his hands on some of the silverware won by Wigan Rugby League Club in 1993 as departing coach John Monie and captain Dean Bell signal the six Challenge Cup wins to date at a sportsmen's dinner in the Riverside Club
. Photo: Frank Orrell