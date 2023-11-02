News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

RETRO: famous comics in Wigan and with Wiganers

Here’s an uproarious collection of famous comedians visiting Wigan or meeting folk from the borough.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Some notables were quite regular visitors, especially Ken Dodd.

.

1. Comedian Ken Dodd and his diddymen at Wigan Pier in 1985

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. George and Beryl Formby with Wigan RLFC players and the 1948 Challenge Cup and Lancashire Cup

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan comedian Frank Randle, with Britain's own blond bombshell Diana Dors appearing together in the 1953 film It's a Grand Life. The pair were seen between shoots sharing a drink in the Boar's Head at Standish

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. Comedian Stan Boardman gets his hands on some of the silverware won by Wigan Rugby League Club in 1993 as departing coach John Monie and captain Dean Bell signal the six Challenge Cup wins to date at a sportsmen's dinner in the Riverside Club

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan