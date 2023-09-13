RETRO: famous politicians - including several Prime Ministers - on visits to Wigan
It’s in politicians’ interests – even the biggest and most famous ones – to put themselves about a bit. Which is why our picture library has quite a few images of parliamentary big guns, including several past and present Prime Ministers, making visits to our town.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 07:23 BST
Unsurprisingly, given the political make-up of the area over the decades, there are more Labour bigwigs than those from any other parties.
