RETRO: famous politicians - including several Prime Ministers - on visits to Wigan

It’s in politicians’ interests – even the biggest and most famous ones – to put themselves about a bit. Which is why our picture library has quite a few images of parliamentary big guns, including several past and present Prime Ministers, making visits to our town.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 07:23 BST

Unsurprisingly, given the political make-up of the area over the decades, there are more Labour bigwigs than those from any other parties.

.

1. Tony Blair during a visit to Platt Bridge Community School

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

.

2. Chancellor of the Exchequer Denis Healey gets a word of advice from a pensioner on a visit to Higher Ince Labour Club in the 1970s

. Photo: Submitted

.

3. Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott at the launch the North West Coalfield Communities Regeneration Programme with Wigan Council deputy leader Coun John O'Neill, Coun Keith Cunliffe, Wigan member of the NWCCRP board and Wigan MP Neil Turner

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

4. Prime Minister David Cameron opens Wigan Youth Zone, pictured with its director and general manager John Harker MBE, chairman Martin Ainscough and life president Dave Whelan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

