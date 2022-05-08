RETRO - Four decades on after Pope John Paul II visited the North West

Thousands of Wiganers flocked to Liverpool to catch a glimpse of him as he visited the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King on Sunday May 30 1982.
Our photographer Frank Orrell was there to capture the momentous occasion.
1. 1982
Memory from photographer Frank Orrell - The closest I got to the Pope as he left the cathedral, flanked by nervous security men. He looked me straight in the eye and I'm sure he thought I was an assassin! Photographers were allocated fixed point positions for the visit and I was in the choir stall high up. From where I was I couldn't get a decent close up picture so as Pope John Paul was leaving the cathedral I left my position and gradually edged along an aisle with my wide angle lens and managed to get a couple of quick snaps whilst being jostled by security men.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1982
Pope John Paul 11 thronged by the congregation as he arrives to celebrate Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King during his visit to Liverpool on Sunday 30th of May 1982.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1982
Pope John Paul 11 celebrates Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King during his visit to Liverpool on Sunday 30th of May 1982.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1982
Canon Francis Ripley with the holy relic of the hand of English martyr Edmund Arrowsmith which he had brought from St. Edmund Arrowsmith church, Ashton, where it is kept, to be blessed by Pope John Paul 11 at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King during his visit to Liverpool on Sunday 30th of May 1982.
Photo: Frank Orrell