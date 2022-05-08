RETRO - Four decades on after Pope John Paul II visited the North West

1. 1982

Memory from photographer Frank Orrell - The closest I got to the Pope as he left the cathedral, flanked by nervous security men. He looked me straight in the eye and I'm sure he thought I was an assassin! Photographers were allocated fixed point positions for the visit and I was in the choir stall high up. From where I was I couldn't get a decent close up picture so as Pope John Paul was leaving the cathedral I left my position and gradually edged along an aisle with my wide angle lens and managed to get a couple of quick snaps whilst being jostled by security men.

Photo: Frank Orrell