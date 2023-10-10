RETRO: Frightful fun at Halloween in 38 photographs of Wiganers between 2011 and 2017

From fantastic costumes to craft activities and nights out, there are plenty of ways to get spooky and celebrate Halloween.
We take a step back in time to see how people in Wigan were marking the scariest night of the year between 2011 and 2017.
Sisters Destiny, six, Desire, 18 months, and Danika, four, at a Halloween spooky supper on Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, run by the Voice of Woodcock Community Group and Wigan Youth Service Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Friends and family of Max Starkie organised a Halloween-themed fun night at The Boulevard to raise money to fund autism treatment in America for Max. Pictured are band Rescue the Eskimo: Ben Matthews and Lizzie Brankin Photo: Paul Greenwood
Russ Starkie prepares to be waxed by his wife Gemma Starkie and family friend Jenny Spence during a Halloween fun night at The Boulevard raising money for his son Max to have autism treatment in the USA Photo: Paul Greenwood
Empire Cinema staff Lee Curran, Mike Frodsham, Martin Donelan, Gareth Barrows and Kyle Griffiths prepare for the showing of all three Twilight films at Halloween in a special "Twi-athon" Photo: Paul Greenwood