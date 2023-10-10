News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

RETRO GALLERY: picture memories of pupils, staff, visitors and events at Cansfield High School 1985 to 2010

Our latest delve into the Wigan education picture archive reveals a trove of images from Cansfield High School, Ashton, between the mid-1980s and the first decade of the current century.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

We hope it brings back happy memories.

.

1. Cansfield pupils Karen Potter (left) and Vicki Myers, both 14, were hoping to raise money in 1996 for City FM's Give a Child a Chance appeal by listening to Des O'Connor records for 24 hours

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

2. Cansfield staff and pupils held a beard shave and fancy dress events in aid of Red Nose Day in 1988

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Year 10 pupils at Cansfield with boxes they filled with gifts for children from Chernobyl who were coming to visit

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Three students from Cansfield High school came second in a National Geography competition depsite being the youngest in the competition. Pictured are, left to right: James Daly, Daniel Leverton and Conor Leverton

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshton