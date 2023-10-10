RETRO GALLERY: picture memories of pupils, staff, visitors and events at Cansfield High School 1985 to 2010

Our latest delve into the Wigan education picture archive reveals a trove of images from Cansfield High School, Ashton, between the mid-1980s and the first decade of the current century.
We hope it brings back happy memories.
1. Cansfield pupils Karen Potter (left) and Vicki Myers, both 14, were hoping to raise money in 1996 for City FM's Give a Child a Chance appeal by listening to Des O'Connor records for 24 hours
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Cansfield staff and pupils held a beard shave and fancy dress events in aid of Red Nose Day in 1988
. Photo: STAFF
3. Year 10 pupils at Cansfield with boxes they filled with gifts for children from Chernobyl who were coming to visit
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Three students from Cansfield High school came second in a National Geography competition depsite being the youngest in the competition. Pictured are, left to right: James Daly, Daniel Leverton and Conor Leverton
. Photo: Paul Greenwood