News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

RETRO GALLERY: pictures of people, places and events in Norley from the 1950s to the noughties

Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures from the Wigan community of Norley spanning half a century.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Youngsters, sport, parties and community activities all feature.

.

1. Children enjoying new facilities at The Norley hall Adventure Playground following a re- vamp. Pictured in mid-swing are Naomi Lowton, Joseph Green, Andrew Dixon and Aidan Rigby

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
.

2. Young lads in Norley Hall with their puppy in the 1970s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Board members and volunteers at a party to mark the end of the Single Regeneration Budget project funding at Norley Hall Community Centre with youngsters who benefitted from courses such as Cycling Solutions and Compulsory Basic Training

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. The Norley Hall community allotment

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WiganYoungsters