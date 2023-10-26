RETRO GALLERY: pictures of people, places and events in Norley from the 1950s to the noughties

Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures from the Wigan community of Norley spanning half a century.
Youngsters, sport, parties and community activities all feature.
1. Children enjoying new facilities at The Norley hall Adventure Playground following a re- vamp. Pictured in mid-swing are Naomi Lowton, Joseph Green, Andrew Dixon and Aidan Rigby
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
2. Young lads in Norley Hall with their puppy in the 1970s
. Photo: STAFF
3. Board members and volunteers at a party to mark the end of the Single Regeneration Budget project funding at Norley Hall Community Centre with youngsters who benefitted from courses such as Cycling Solutions and Compulsory Basic Training
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. The Norley Hall community allotment
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst