1.

1988 of Wigan players Kevin Iro (left) and Shaun Edwards (second right) look on as team-mate Ellery Hanley is about to touch down in today's Silk Cut Challenge Cup final at Wembley, hotly pushed by Halifax's Martin Meredith (right). Ellery Hanley became the first man to captain his side to three consecutive Challenge Cup victories on April 27, 1991.

Photo: PA/PA Wire