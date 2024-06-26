Retro: Hindley Prison feature in 1994
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
In April 1994 our photographer was invited to see the facilities and meet new inmates, for a feature on Hindley Remand Prison.
1. 1994
Three young inmates at work in the textiles workshop at Hindley Remand Prison in April 1994. None of the prisoners were obliged to work.Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1994
Alf Craig, chairman of the Prison Officers Association at Hindley Remand Prison in April 1994. Incidentally Alf was a former Wigan Athletic centre-half in the 1960s.Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1994
New inmates in one of the cells in the Assembly area at Hindley Remand Prison in April 1994.Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1994
In the grounds of Hindley Remand Prison in April 1994.Photo: Frank Orrell
