RETRO: How Wigan residents have celebrated Christmas over the years

Christmas is fast approaching, so we opened our archives to see how Wiganers have marked the festive season over the decades.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

We found footballers visiting Wigan Infirmary, Father Christmas dropping into Wigan town centre, Christmas fairs, nativity plays and more.

This selection of photographs covers 1976 to 2010 and is sure to get you into the festive spirit.

Wigan Athletic players deliver Christmas presents on Rainbow Ward at Wigan Infirmary. Patient Elliott with Joanne Brown and players Antonio Amaya, Won Hee Cho and Momo Diame

Ron Jones, Helen Bolton, Nora Blackledge, Enid Hassall and Jack Hassall at a Christmas party at Wrightington Country Club

Mary Grady, Janet Molyneux, Christine Lomas, Jenny Ashcroft, Helen Dean and Joan Pope, friends from Trinity Church, Skelmersdale, enjoy a Christmas meal

Hindley St Peter's CE Primary School's choir was the inaugural winner of Hindley Rotary Club's Best Junior Choir award at Hindley Music Festival

