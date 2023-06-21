RETRO: looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Celebrations are about to begin to mark 40 years since Wigan and Leigh Hospice first opened its doors.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
The charity has cared for thousands of Wiganers and their loved ones since August 1, 1983 and many more people have given their support by taking on fund-raising challenges, making donations and volunteering.
Ahead of a service of thanksgiving this weekend to mark the anniversary, we looked through our archives for pictures from the hospice and its supporters over the past four decades.
