News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

RETRO: looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Celebrations are about to begin to mark 40 years since Wigan and Leigh Hospice first opened its doors.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

The charity has cared for thousands of Wiganers and their loved ones since August 1, 1983 and many more people have given their support by taking on fund-raising challenges, making donations and volunteering.

Ahead of a service of thanksgiving this weekend to mark the anniversary, we looked through our archives for pictures from the hospice and its supporters over the past four decades.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice, on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, in the 1980s

1. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan and Leigh Hospice, on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, in the 1980s Photo: Archives

Photo Sales
Wigan Masons present a cheque to Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1989

2. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan Masons present a cheque to Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1989 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
A boost for Wigan and Leigh Hospice's funds in 1984

3. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A boost for Wigan and Leigh Hospice's funds in 1984 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
On the ward at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in the 1980s

4. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

On the ward at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in the 1980s Photo: Archives

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Wigan