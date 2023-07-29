News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Looking back at people enjoying Wigan's parks over the years - including a famous face

Wigan has some beautiful parks and visitors tend to flock to them over the summer months.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Whether it is a walk in the sunshine, fun on a playground, free activities or even an ice cream, there is plenty to entice people to our parks.

We took a trip down Memory Lane to see Wiganers – and a very famous face – enjoying our green spaces over the years.

Famous botanist David Bellamy cuts the tape to launch the Greenslate wet meadows local nature reserve at Orrell Water Park in 2007

1. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Famous botanist David Bellamy cuts the tape to launch the Greenslate wet meadows local nature reserve at Orrell Water Park in 2007 Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

Basking in the sunshine at Wigan's Mesnes Park in May 1978

2. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Basking in the sunshine at Wigan's Mesnes Park in May 1978 Photo: National World

Wigan and District Model Engineering Society's open day at Haigh Hall Country Park in July 2017

3. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Wigan and District Model Engineering Society's open day at Haigh Hall Country Park in July 2017 Photo: Paul Heyes

Drinks in the sunshine at Mesnes Park in 1978

4. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Drinks in the sunshine at Mesnes Park in 1978 Photo: National World

