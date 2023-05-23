RETRO: memories from The Three Sisters race track and nature reserve in decades past
It was once an eyesore series of slag heaps that no-one in their right mind would want to visit.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:30 BST
But the late Queen Elizabeth was in at the start when, in the 1960s, it was decided that The Three Sisters at Ashton should be reborn as a nature reserve and recreation park.
It has been a focal point for visitors from near and far ever since, both to take part in and watch races on the track and also explore its natural treasures and enjoy the lake.
These pictures from the Wigan Today archive include several of events in the 1980s organised by the late Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, (long Britain's wealthiest person and a big landowner in Wigan) which brought together stars of the country’s top soap operas to take part in kart races in aid of children’s charities.
