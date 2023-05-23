News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: memories from The Three Sisters race track and nature reserve in decades past

It was once an eyesore series of slag heaps that no-one in their right mind would want to visit.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:30 BST

But the late Queen Elizabeth was in at the start when, in the 1960s, it was decided that The Three Sisters at Ashton should be reborn as a nature reserve and recreation park.

It has been a focal point for visitors from near and far ever since, both to take part in and watch races on the track and also explore its natural treasures and enjoy the lake.

These pictures from the Wigan Today archive include several of events in the 1980s organised by the late Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, (long Britain's wealthiest person and a big landowner in Wigan) which brought together stars of the country’s top soap operas to take part in kart races in aid of children’s charities.

.

1. Left to right: Ian Sharrock, Bill Roache, Michael Lavelle, Jes Conrad, the Duke of Westminster, Sally Dynevor (nee Whittaker) and former TV and radio presenter Tim Grundy

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. Pupils from Willow Grove and St Wilfrid's Primary schools at the Three Sisters for a nature walk, seed planting and monster bug hunt. Picturedis Willow Grove pupil Lewis

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

.

3. The Queen with local officials at the launch of the Three Sisters Recreation Scheme in the late 1960s.

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

.

4. Nicol Mere Primary School pupils attended Three Sisters Recreation Park for a nature as part of their coursework

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

