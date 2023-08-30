News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: more memories of Wigan's Mesnes Park 2009-10

We have taken another dip into our archives for pictures from Wigan’s jewel-in-the-crown Mesnes Park.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Here is a selection of pictures of events plus folk simply enjoying themselves there in 2009 and 2010.

.

1. Mesnes Park information and fun day.Children's entertainer Ecky Thump with some of the visitors ltr Lena and Georgia Gibson, Amy and Lia Roberts with mum Karen..

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. Key Stage 2 children crossing the line in the sprint at the St Mary and St John's School sports held on Mesnes Park

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

3. Sue Turner, secretary, and members of the Friends of Mesnes Park, present a cheque of £500 to John O'Neill, chairman of the Friends of Wigan's Boer War Memorial, which will help towards its restoration.

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Mesnes Park open day saw visitors joining in the fun with parks officers and rangers and entertainers

. Photo: GB

