RETRO: more memories of Wigan's Mesnes Park 2009-10

We have taken another dip into our archives for pictures from Wigan’s jewel-in-the-crown Mesnes Park.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:33 BST

Here is a selection of pictures of events plus folk simply enjoying themselves there in 2009 and 2010.

1. Mesnes Park information and fun day.Children's entertainer Ecky Thump with some of the visitors ltr Lena and Georgia Gibson, Amy and Lia Roberts with mum Karen..

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Key Stage 2 children crossing the line in the sprint at the St Mary and St John's School sports held on Mesnes Park

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Sue Turner, secretary, and members of the Friends of Mesnes Park, present a cheque of £500 to John O'Neill, chairman of the Friends of Wigan's Boer War Memorial, which will help towards its restoration.

. Photo: submitted

4. Mesnes Park open day saw visitors joining in the fun with parks officers and rangers and entertainers

. Photo: GB

