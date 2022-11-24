News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RETRO: Nativity plays at Wigan schools from the 1970s to 2000s

It’s nearly that time when children learn lines and sing songs, ready for the annual school Christmas play.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Here we look back to the 1970s to early 2000s, selecting nativities from schools around the Wigan borough.

1. 1984

Pupils of St. Marks Primary School, Newtown, with their nativity play in December 1984.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 2000

We Three Kings - Michael Williams Thomas Bowen and Shireen Siddique join in the fun at the Hindley Junior and Infants Nativity play.

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales

3. 1973

Infants of Highfield St. Matthews CE Primary School with their nativity play in December 1973.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1996

AWAY IN A MANGER: Douglas Valley Nursery in Turner Street, Wigan, was the scene of the Nativity enacted by these youngsters at the pre-school playgroup, 1996

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wigan