RETRO: Nativity plays at Wigan schools from the 1970s to 2000s
It’s nearly that time when children learn lines and sing songs, ready for the annual school Christmas play.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
1. 1984
Pupils of St. Marks Primary School, Newtown, with their nativity play in December 1984.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2000
We Three Kings - Michael Williams Thomas Bowen and Shireen Siddique join in the fun at the Hindley Junior and Infants Nativity play.
Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
3. 1973
Infants of Highfield St. Matthews CE Primary School with their nativity play in December 1973.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1996
AWAY IN A MANGER: Douglas Valley Nursery in Turner Street, Wigan, was the scene of the Nativity enacted by these youngsters at the pre-school playgroup, 1996
Photo: Gary Brunskill