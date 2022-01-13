RETRO: Pantomime performances and presentations

More in the Wigan Observer this week.
The cast of the "Humpty Dumpty" pantomime staged by St. Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Swinley, in January 1986.
Les Dawson's comedy dance group "The Roly Polys" with girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school Vanessa Hindley, Zoe Moss, Rebecca Howard and Melisa Price at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.
RETRO 1979 Members of The Pram Club gather for a presentation at Billinge Hospital
RETRO 1979 Whitley High School art and dance display