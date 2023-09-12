News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: patients, staff, gifts, protests and presentations at Wigan Infirmary in the 1990s

We’ve wound the clock back a few decades to present pictures taken at Wigan Infirmary during the 1990s.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

They include images of VIP visitors, gifts to wards, a union protest and quite a few cheque presentations, especially to Dr Naqvi’s heart fund.

1. Sgt Stuart Wrudd, his wife Debbie and daughter Becky present Wigan Infirmary Rainbow ward with a projector. Sharon Abbotts the play specialist receives the gift on behalf of the ward

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

2. Annie Spargo and other members of Orrell St Luke's Sewing Circle present Dr Nayyar Naqvi with a cheque for £807 at Wigan Infirmary. The money was raised at an open day and needlecraft exhibition and went to Dr Naqvi's Heart Fund to provide equipment such as this in the exercise room

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Health workers protest at The Elms at Wigan Infirmary against the car parking proposals

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Children from Pemberton Primary school visited the Accident and Emergency Unit at Wigan Infirmary. Pictured with X-ray volunteer Andrew Clements, aged five, is senior radiographer Joan Carter

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

