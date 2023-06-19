Here’s a lovely selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives of our town centre and the people, incidents and events in it from the 1960s through to the end of the ’80s.
A real trip down Memory Lane.
1. A view of Market Square in Wigan town centre to pore over with Jackson the Tailor's in the far left corner opposite Peter Lord shoe shop, number 635 and 609 buses make their way through town and Woolworths store and the ABC Cinema can be seen before the skyline breaks into the surrounding countryside
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. A group of well-dressed ladies ready to board their coach in Wigan town centre in the 1960s
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Debenhams staff stage a fancy dress walk around Wigan town centre for charity in 1975
Retro 1975
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Rathbone Gala in 1988: carnival queens and colourful characters parade through Wigan town centre
. Photo: Gary Brunskill